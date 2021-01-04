7-year-old girl hospitalized after accidental shooting in southwest Columbus

The girl underwent surgery and is expected to survive her injury.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 7-year-old girl was taken to Nationwide Children's Hospital after she accidentally shot herself Thursday morning.

Columbus police received a call just before 5:15 a.m.

When officers arrived at the hospital, they learned that the girl told hospital personnel that she shot herself. After further investigation, officers determined the shooting happened in the 1600 block of Red Leaf Lane.

