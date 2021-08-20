7 and 12-year-old missing from southwest side of Columbus

Both children were last seen in the area of Brown Road and Richmond Road on Thursday at around 6:30 p.m.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 7-year-old and 12-year-old are missing from the southwest side of Columbus. They were last seen Thursday evening.

Cecilia Montgomery, 7, is described as having blonde hair and brown eyes. She is about 3 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs around 55 pounds.

Cecilia was last seen wearing a pink shirt and green shorts. her hair was styled in a blonde ponytail.

Breanna Montgomery,12, is described as having black hair and brown eyes. She is about 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs around 110 pounds.

Breanna was last seen wearing a T-shirt with polka dots and black shorts or pants. She also has Afro puffs on each side of her head

