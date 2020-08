The semi overturned just before 3:45 a.m. and the highway was closed while the crash and spilled almond milk were cleaned up.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — I- 670 west is back open at I-71 after it was closed for hours due to an overturned semi tractor-trailer Wednesday morning.

The semi overturned just before 3:45 a.m. and the highway was closed while the crash and spilled almond milk were cleaned up.

Don’t cry over spilled (almond) milk! I-670 WB remains closed as crews work to clear the scene after a semi truck overturned this morning. https://t.co/U4Unutrabg pic.twitter.com/CjGlgHKdcU — ODOT Columbus (@ODOT_Columbus) August 19, 2020

According to ODOT, the milk had to be removed from the drains because if it reaches the waterways, it will remove oxygen from the water and kill the fish.