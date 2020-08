Drivers are encouraged to use Interstate 270 or State Route 315 until the lanes are back open.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — All lanes of I-71 north are closed after one person was killed in a single-vehicle crash.

The crash happened sometime before 2:30 a.m. Thursday.

According to Columbus Police, all lanes of I-71 north between I-670 and Morse Road will be closed for several hours.

Drivers are encouraged to use Interstate 270 or State Route 315 until the lanes are back open.