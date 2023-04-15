67-year-old man reported missing after driving away from his Pike County home

Jerry Montgomery reportedly drove away from his house on state Route 124 in Piketon at 12:20 a.m. and has failed to return.

PIKETON, Ohio — A 67-year-old man was reported missing from Pike County after leaving his home early Saturday, according to the sheriff's office.

Jerry Montgomery reportedly drove away from his house on state Route 124 in Piketon at 12:20 a.m. and has failed to return. He suffers from dementia and law enforcement are concerned for his safety.

Montgomery is described as being 6 feet, 1 inch tall and having brown hair and blue eyes. He is believed to be driving a blue 2017 Ram 1500 with the Ohio license plate JIL1597.