67-year-old man killed in single-vehicle crash in Perry County

The Lancaster post with the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a single-vehicle crash in Perry County.

It happened Wednesday just before 9 p.m. on U.S. 22 east of Somerset.

Steven Lyall, 67, of Lancaster was driving westbound on U.S. 22 when he drove off the right side of the roadway. He then struck an embankment and went airborne causing him to hit a pole barn and overturned multiple times.

Lyall was pronounced dead at the scene and was taken by the Somerset Fire Department to Bob Smith Funeral Home in Lancaster.

Lyall was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.