67-year-old man dies after crash in Upper Arlington

UPPER ARLINGTON, Ohio — A man is dead after a crash in the Upper Arlington area Thursday morning.
Upper Arlington police say they were called to the intersection of Redding Road and Zollinger Road around 11:15 a.m.
Police say a red Ford Ranger driven by an 18-year-old man was traveling on Zollinger Road when it hit a tan Chrysler Sebring traveling southbound on Redding Road.
The driver of the Sebring was a 67-year-old man. He was taken to Riverside Methodist Hospital in critical condition where he later died from his injuries.
Upper Arlington police are still investigating the crash. Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call Officer Terry Smith at 614-583-5160.