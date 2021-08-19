67-year-old man dies after crash in Upper Arlington

Upper Arlington Police say they were called to the intersection of Redding Road and Zollinger Road around 11:15 a.m.

UPPER ARLINGTON, Ohio — A man is dead after a crash in the Upper Arlington area Thursday morning.

Police say a red Ford Ranger driven by an 18-year-old man was traveling on Zollinger Road when it hit a tan Chrysler Sebring traveling southbound on Redding Road.

The driver of the Sebring was a 67-year-old man. He was taken to Riverside Methodist Hospital in critical condition where he later died from his injuries.