Police said 63-year-old Roberta Ratliff returned home and is safe.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police says a woman who was last seen on the city's east side on Monday has returned home.

Police said 63-year-old Roberta Ratliff was last seen around 7 a.m. in the area of East Livingston Avenue and South Hamilton Road. She drove away from her home on Huntly Drive and never returned.