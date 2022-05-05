63-year-old woman missing from east side of Columbus

Police said 63-year-old Roberta Ratliff was last seen around 7 a.m. on Monday in the area of East Livingston Avenue and South Hamilton Road.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police is searching for a missing woman who was last seen on the city's east side on Monday.

Police said 63-year-old Roberta Ratliff was last seen around 7 a.m. in the area of East Livingston Avenue and South Hamilton Road.

Authorities said she drove away from her home on Huntly Drive and never returned. She was last seen inside a white 2010 Toyota Rav4 with the Ohio license plate 277ZBP.

Ratliff is described as being 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighing 170 pounds and having grey hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a blue jean jacket, tan sandals and Vera Bradley flower pattern glasses.

Ratliff suffered from dementia.