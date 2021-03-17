63-year-old man shot in chest and neck in east Columbus

Police said the man was shot just before 12:10 p.m. at the intersection of East Livingston Avenue and Beechwood Road.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 63-year-old man was shot in his chest and neck Wednesday afternoon in east Columbus, according to police.

The shooting happened just before 12:10 p.m. at the intersection of East Livingston Avenue and Beechwood Road.

The man told officers he had walked in front of a vehicle as he was walking in the parking lot of the business.

He said the suspect got out of the driver's side of a gray Honda CR-V and shot him multiple times.

He was taken to Grant Medical Center in critical condition but his condition has since been upgraded to serious.

Police released surveillance images of the suspect and suspect vehicle and those photos are above.