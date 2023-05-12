x
62-year-old man killed in head-on collision in Delware County

Credit: WBNS-10TV / Clay Gordon

DELAWARE COUNTY, Ohio — A 62-year-old man was killed in a head-on crash in Delaware County Thursday night, the Ohio State Highway Patrol said.  

At 10:36 p.m., A 2011 BMW X5 and was traveling east on state Route 750 in Liberty Township while a 2000 Ford Mustang was traveling west.

OSHP said the Mustang traveled left of center and struck the BMW head-on.

The driver of the Mustang, who was identified as 62-year-old Caldwell Richeson III, of Shawnee Hills, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The driver of the BMW was taken to Riverside Methodist Hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol, the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office, Liberty Township Fire Department and the Shawnee Hills Police Department responded at the scene.

