614 Restaurant Week offers special menus, deals from more than 150 local restaurants

Several local restaurants in central Ohio are participating in the second 614 Restaurant Week this year.
Credit: 614magazine / Restaurant Week

614 Restaurant Week is back! Starting Monday, people can order at their favorite restaurant in central Ohio for both dine-in and carryout.

The event, created by 614 Media Group, runs through July 31. More than 150 participating restaurants are offering three-course meals with prices ranging from $15 to $40.

Some of the participating restaurants include: 

  • Bareburger
  • El Vaquero
  • Fado Pub & Kitchen
  • Pecan Penny's
  • The Melting Pot
  • Wolf's Ridge
  • The Pearl Dublin

Some restaurants are also offering vegetarian, vegan and gluten-free meal options. You can view the complete list of restaurants here

You can also book reservations at select restaurants here