614 Restaurant Week offers special menus, deals from more than 150 local restaurants

614 Restaurant Week is back! Starting Monday, people can order at their favorite restaurant in central Ohio for both dine-in and carryout.
The event, created by 614 Media Group, runs through July 31. More than 150 participating restaurants are offering three-course meals with prices ranging from $15 to $40.
Some of the participating restaurants include:
- Bareburger
- El Vaquero
- Fado Pub & Kitchen
- Pecan Penny's
- The Melting Pot
- Wolf's Ridge
- The Pearl Dublin
Some restaurants are also offering vegetarian, vegan and gluten-free meal options. You can view the complete list of restaurants here.
You can also book reservations at select restaurants here.