614 Restaurant Week offers special menus, deals from more than 150 local restaurants

Several local restaurants in central Ohio are participating in the second 614 Restaurant Week this year.

614 Restaurant Week is back! Starting Monday, people can order at their favorite restaurant in central Ohio for both dine-in and carryout.

The event, created by 614 Media Group, runs through July 31. More than 150 participating restaurants are offering three-course meals with prices ranging from $15 to $40.

Some of the participating restaurants include:

Bareburger

El Vaquero

Fado Pub & Kitchen

Pecan Penny's

The Melting Pot

Wolf's Ridge

The Pearl Dublin

Some restaurants are also offering vegetarian, vegan and gluten-free meal options. You can view the complete list of restaurants here.