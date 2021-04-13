61 cats removed from Upper Arlington home due to poor living conditions

The animals are being examined and treated for illness by veterinary staff. Many of the cats are showing signs of illness related to overcrowding.

UPPER ARLINGTON, Ohio — Dozens of cats were removed from an Upper Arlington home Tuesday for living in unsanitary conditions.

According to Columbus Humane, 61 cats were taken from the home on the 2100 block of Wickliffe Road.

The animals are being examined and treated for illness by veterinary staff. Many of the cats are showing signs of illness related to overcrowding.

“It’s hard to believe anyone was living in the conditions we found inside the home and quality of life for both the animals and people was clearly compromised,” said Chief Humane Agent, Kerry Manion. “The right choice was to intervene.”

In a statement, Columbus Humane announced it will be pursuing charges for cruelty to animals. The organization said a woman is facing charges.

The rescued cats will not be ready for adoption because they are evidence held in a criminal investigation. They can be adopted if the court awards custody to Columbus Humane.