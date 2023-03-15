$600 million solar panel assembly plant coming to Pataskala

It’s one example of how fast-paced growth is putting Pataskala on the map.

Example video title will go here for this video

PATASKALA, Ohio — Solar panels will soon be assembled inside a massive, 1.1 million square foot facility in Pataskala, thanks to a $600 million investment from solar developer, Invenergy.

Their new landmark assembly plant will create 850 jobs, 150 right away for construction to bring the inside of the facility up to speed.

Speaking of speed, just down the road inside another part of the business park, is the headquarters of Meyer Shank Racing.

“We've been pumped up because when the race team came,” said Pataskala Mayor, Mike Compton. “Mike Shank brought MSR racing and built his new facility here and then the next year they won the Indy 500, they won the Rolex 24 and then they started this year by winning the Rolex 24 so I mean that's huge.”

For the last 14 years Pataskala Mayor Mike Compton says they’ve been picky about who will fill the vacant buildings in its business park.

“We've come a long way trying to find the right business to put in there,” he said.

So in the largest of the facilities, solar panels it is. Fueling the fast-paced growth of Pataskala and central Ohio.

“When I first heard that they were considering Pataskala I was really excited,” said Tim Hickin, city administrator, about Invenergy.

Hickin says there’s now a responsibility to grow responsibly, making sure there’s the right infrastructure, like housing.

“We’re constantly trying to figure out how we can best grow.”