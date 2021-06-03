6-year-old Hilliard boy gets parade after completing final chemo treatment

Aiden, who attends Hilliard City Schools, has been undergoing leukemia treatment at Nationwide Children's Hospital since he was two years old.

HILLIARD, Ohio — A 6-year-old Hilliard boy is being celebrated by the community after going through his final chemotherapy treatment.

Aiden stood on the sidewalk Saturday morning as he and neighbors watched multiple squad cars from Columbus fire and police, Hilliard police and the Franklin County Sheriff's Office drive through his neighborhood with their lights on.

The organizer who helped put on the parade said the hospital typically holds a bell-ringing ceremony after the final treatment, but due to COVID-19 restrictions, those traditional activities are not taking place.