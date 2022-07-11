OSHP: 6-year-old girl, man critically injured in Chillicothe crash

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said in a release the crash happened on Plyleys Lane near Polk Hollow Road around 3 p.m.

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — A 6-year-old girl and a man were critically injured in a head-on crash in Chillicothe on Monday.

A woman driving a Kia Soul was traveling southwest on Plyleys Lane while a man driving a Honda Civic was traveling northeast on the same road. The driver of the Honda lost control and crashed into the Kia. Two children, the girl and another 11-year-old child, were in the Honda at the time of the crash.

The girl was flown to Nationwide Children's Hospital in critical condition, but OSHP says she has stabilized. The driver of the Honda was flown to Grant Medical Center in critical condition, but has also stabilized.

The 11-year-old child suffered minor injuries and was taken to an area hospital by a family member.