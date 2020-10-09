6 injured in 3-vehicle crash in Pataskala

Pataskala police were called to State Route 310 near Hollow Road SW around 4:10 p.m. Thursday.

PATASKALA, Ohio — Six people were hurt in a three-vehicle crash in Pataskala Thursday afternoon.

Pataskala officers were called to the area of State Route 310 nears Hollow Road SW around 4:10 p.m. on a report of a crash.

One of the vehicles involved was a semi-tractor trailer.

A dispatcher with the Licking County Regional Communications Center said two people were taken to Mount Carmel St. Ann's, two were taken to Mount Carmel East, one was taken Grant Medical Center and one was taken to Nationwide Children's Hospital.

The West Licking Fire Department said some of the people transported are considered to be in life-threatening condition.

State Route 310 is closed in both directions near Hollow Road SW.