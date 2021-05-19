6 accused of selling psychedelic mushrooms through dark web

Court documents show the group allegedly sold $20 liquid psychedelic mushroom vials between Nov. 2013 and April 2021 on the dark web to people across the country.

Six people are accused of selling millions of dollars worth of psychedelic mushrooms online, the Acting United States Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio announced Wednesday.

Documents also state they sold the drugs through the moniker "TRIPWITHSCIENCE."

One of the vials was sold to someone in Columbus.

The group is facing federal charges, including conspiring to possess with intent to distribute a psychedelic mushroom analog:

James Barlow, 44, of Las Vegas, Nevada

Matthew Barlow, 35, of Murray, Utah

Ronald Brust, 45, of Las Vegas, Nevada

Jennifer Campbell, 42, of Murray, Utah

Monet Carriere, 32, of Las Vegas

Tony Du Phan, 44, Memphis, Tennessee

Each person could face up to 20 years in prison if convicted.