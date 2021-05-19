6 accused of selling psychedelic mushrooms through dark web

Six people are accused of selling millions of dollars worth of psychedelic mushrooms online, the Acting United States Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio announced Wednesday.
According to court documents, the group allegedly sold $20 liquid psychedelic mushroom vials between Nov. 2013 and April 2021 on the dark web to people across the country.
Documents also state they sold the drugs through the moniker "TRIPWITHSCIENCE."
One of the vials was sold to someone in Columbus.
The group is facing federal charges, including conspiring to possess with intent to distribute a psychedelic mushroom analog:
- James Barlow, 44, of Las Vegas, Nevada
- Matthew Barlow, 35, of Murray, Utah
- Ronald Brust, 45, of Las Vegas, Nevada
- Jennifer Campbell, 42, of Murray, Utah
- Monet Carriere, 32, of Las Vegas
- Tony Du Phan, 44, Memphis, Tennessee
Each person could face up to 20 years in prison if convicted.
The group was also charged with attempting and conspiring to manufacture, distribute and dispense controlled substances using cryptocurrencies through the dark web.