5th-grade student charged in Pickaway County school threat

PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — A fifth-grade student is charged in connection to a threat to a Pickaway County school, according to Sheriff Matthew Hafey.

Hafey said deputies were called to Salt Creek Intermediate School, part of the Logan Elm Local School District, on Thursday to investigate the threat.

The fifth-grader admitted to posting the threat on social media, Hafey said.

The student was charged with inducing panic, which would be a second-degree felony if this was committed by an adult.

The student was taken to the Multi-County Juvenile Detention Center.

Hafey said the school district fully cooperated during the incident.

The sheriff's office did not provide information about the specific details of the threat.