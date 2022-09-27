x
55th annual Quarter Horse Congress returns to Columbus

More than 25,000 horses will show over the next four weeks.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The dancing horses are back with the 55th annual All American Quarter Horse Congress starting Tuesday morning. 

The largest single-breed horse show in the world typically brings more than 650,000 people to the Ohio Expo Center in Columbus and generates more than $409 million into central Ohio’s economy.

More than 25,000 horses will show over the next four weeks from September 27 to October 23.

The trade show officially begins at 9:30 a.m. this Friday.

For more information, head over to the Ohio Expo Center website.

