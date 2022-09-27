55th annual Quarter Horse Congress returns to Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The dancing horses are back with the 55th annual All American Quarter Horse Congress starting Tuesday morning.
The largest single-breed horse show in the world typically brings more than 650,000 people to the Ohio Expo Center in Columbus and generates more than $409 million into central Ohio’s economy.
More than 25,000 horses will show over the next four weeks from September 27 to October 23.
The trade show officially begins at 9:30 a.m. this Friday.
For more information, head over to the Ohio Expo Center website.