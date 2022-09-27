55th annual Quarter Horse Congress returns to Columbus

More than 25,000 horses will show over the next four weeks.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The dancing horses are back with the 55th annual All American Quarter Horse Congress starting Tuesday morning.

The largest single-breed horse show in the world typically brings more than 650,000 people to the Ohio Expo Center in Columbus and generates more than $409 million into central Ohio’s economy.

More than 25,000 horses will show over the next four weeks from September 27 to October 23.

The trade show officially begins at 9:30 a.m. this Friday.