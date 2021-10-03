55 shots fired, 4 houses hit in south Columbus neighborhood

Officers found 55 shell casings from a variety of guns.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Four houses were hit by gunfire after dozens of shots were fired early Wednesday morning in a south Columbus neighborhood. No injuries were reported.

Columbus police officers were called to the 800 block of Bruckner Road just after 3:30 a.m. after multiple reports of shots fired.

Officers found 55 shell casings from a variety of guns.

A witness told police the shots were fired from a black Toyota vehicle toward a small, white SUV.

A woman told police she and two men were in the SUV but were not shot.