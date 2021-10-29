54-year-old woman dies after car collides with tree in Delaware County

The woman was reportedly northbound on State Route 257 when she swerved off the right side of the road near milepost 4.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 54-year-old woman was killed when her vehicle swerved from the road and collided with a tree in Delaware County early Friday morning.

Tricia Workman was driving a 2007 Honda Accord northbound on State Route 257 when she swerved off the right side of the road near milepost 4, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

From there, troopers said Workman’s car turned back to cross the center line before continuing off the left side of the road, striking a tree.

Workman was taken to Ohio Health in Powell where she later died, according to a release. Workman was not wearing her seat belt at the time of the crash, the Ohio State Highway Patrol said.

Alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the crash.