$5,000 reward offered for information in deadly Columbus hit-and-run crash

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A $5,000 reward is being offered for information in a hit-and-run crash that killed a woman in Columbus earlier this year.

Police said 24-year-old Kylie Hampton was struck by a vehicle on Maize Road near Norris Drive on March 18 around 8 p.m. as she got out of her parked vehicle.

Witnesses told police the driver was traveling north and did not stop at the scene.

Hampton was taken to Riverside Methodist Hospital where she died a short time later.

The vehicle is described as blue or black in color and may have damage to the front, including a broken headlight

The reward is being offered by Hampton's family and Central Ohio Crime Stoppers for information leading to the arrest or indictment of whoever is responsible.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477 or submit a tip here.