50-year-old woman killed in hit-skip crash near Bexley

Police are looking for the driver who fled the scene.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 50-year-old woman died after being hit by a car near the Bexley area Saturday night.

Columbus police say 50-year-old Stephanie McComas was crossing East 5th Avenue near Rarig Avenue when she was hit by a car that fled the scene around 7:50 p.m.

McComas was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the car that fled the scene will have "obvious front-end damage" but did not provide any other details.