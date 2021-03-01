50-year-old woman killed in hit-skip crash near Bexley

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 50-year-old woman died after being hit by a car near the Bexley area Saturday night.
Columbus police say 50-year-old Stephanie McComas was crossing East 5th Avenue near Rarig Avenue when she was hit by a car that fled the scene around 7:50 p.m.
McComas was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police say the car that fled the scene will have "obvious front-end damage" but did not provide any other details.
Anyone with information is asked to Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.