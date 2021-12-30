Ohio National Guard deployed to Wexner Medical Center amid surge in COVID hospitalizations

The roughly 50 guard members will begin offering help this weekend.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Roughly 50 Ohio National Guard members have deployed to The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center to assist with a rising number of COVID-19 hospitalizations.

The guard members will begin offering help as soon as this weekend, after completing training that began Wednesday.

According to a release from the university, around 40 members will assist with environmental and nutrition services and support, while the remaining 10 members will care for patients in the emergency department.

This most recent development comes one day after Governor Mike DeWine announced plans to deploy an additional 1,250 guard members to hospitals throughout the state amid a surge in COVID-19 hospitalizations.

Health officials reported the highest number of COVID-19 hospitalizations since the beginning of the pandemic on Wednesday, and fear cases will only continue to surge in the wake of holiday gatherings.