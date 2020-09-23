x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

WBNS-10TV Columbus, Ohio | Columbus News, Weather & Sports |

Local News

50 Granville High School students quarantined for possible COVID-19 exposure

The quarantined students will be allowed to attend school again on Sep. 30.
Credit: maroke/shutterstock.com

GRANVILLE, Ohio — Fifty Granville High School students are in quarantine after coming into contact with two classmates who tested positive for COVID-19, superintendent Jeff Brown said.

Brown said it is believed the students came into contact with the individuals who tested positive last week off-campus. The two positive cases are not connected.

The quarantined students will be allowed to attend school again on Sep. 30.

Brown said 75% of approximately 2500 students chose to take classes in-person this year.

Related Articles