50 Granville High School students quarantined for possible COVID-19 exposure

The quarantined students will be allowed to attend school again on Sep. 30.

GRANVILLE, Ohio — Fifty Granville High School students are in quarantine after coming into contact with two classmates who tested positive for COVID-19, superintendent Jeff Brown said.

Brown said it is believed the students came into contact with the individuals who tested positive last week off-campus. The two positive cases are not connected.

