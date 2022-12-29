5-year-old accidentally shot in the head recovering, preparing for school

Tykeese Dondasse told 10TV’s Richard Solomon, he’s mostly looking forward to seeing his friends again on Monday.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Tykeese Dondasse is excited about returning back to school next Monday.

The five-year-old has been through a lot over the last few months.

In October, Tykeese accidentally shot himself in the head after he picked up a loaded gun while over at his aunt’s house.

After numerous surgeries, Tkyeese is doing much better. His mother Chantel Dondasse said it’s been a long journey.

"Life can flash before your eyes before a blink of an eye,” she said while holding her son.

"I was mad, I was sad...I was...it was just so many emotions.”

But it’s the realization that something can change the entire trajectory of a family that has his mother urging others to lock up any weapon that may be within a home.

She said this Christmas was even more special than it usually is because her biggest blessing came true — her son is alive and well.