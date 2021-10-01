Police: 5-year-old accidentally shot himself in Weinland Park neighborhood

Police say the boy was playing with the gun when it discharged.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 5-year-old boy is expected to recover after he accidentally shot himself late Saturday night in the Weinland Park area in Columbus.

Columbus police say officers went to an apartment in the 1400 block of North 4th Street on a reported shooting at 10:45 p.m.

Officials say the boy was playing with the gun when it discharged. According to police, the boy was shot in the upper right chest.

Before officers arrived, the child's mother and a friend took the boy to Nationwide Children's Hospital.

The child is in stable condition and is expected to recover from his injuries.