Police: 5-year-old boy who was reported missing from Dublin park found safe

DUBLIN, Ohio — The Dublin Police Department said a 5-year-old boy who was reported missing from a park Tuesday afternoon was found safe with his mother.

Police said the Amir Almesbahi was found with his mother, Fatima Zahrae Mrini around 8 p.m.

Earlier, police said the boy went missing and was last seen at Ted Kaltenbach Park and Community Center. They believe the incident was a result of a custody dispute.

Police did not say if Mrini was taken into custody or if she is facing any charges.