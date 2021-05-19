5-year-old boy dies when foster mom backs over him with vehicle, sheriff's office says

The woman called to report she had accidentally hit the boy while backing her vehicle out of the driveway.

CAMBRIDGE, Ohio — A 5-year-old child died Wednesday when his foster mother allegedly ran him over as she was backing her vehicle out of the driveway.

According to the Guernsey County Sheriff’s Office, the woman called to report she had accidentally hit the boy shortly after 11:30 a.m. Deputies and medics immediately responded to the home on High Hill Road.

MedFlight was also called to assist, but the sheriff’s office said it was diverted when medics decided to instead take the child to Southeastern Ohio Regional Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead.

Deputies learned through an initial investigation that the foster mother was backing up her vehicle in the driveway when the child rode his bicycle behind it. The woman allegedly did not know the boy was behind the vehicle, and he was run over in the process.

The woman told deputies she immediately got out of the vehicle to find the boy unresponsive, called 911, and began performing CPR on the child prior to medics arriving.

Victims advocates of the Haven of Hope were called to help with the mother.

Lieutenant Sam Williams of the Investigations Division responded to the death Wednesday, calling it a “horrible tragedy.”