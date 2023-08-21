Sheriff's office: 5-year-old boy dies after ATV crash in Marion County

The incident is under investigation.

LA RUE, Ohio — A 5-year-old boy died following an ATV crash in Marion County on Sunday.

The Marion County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to a reported ATV crash in the 8600 block of Larue-Green Camp Road in Bowling Green Township.

According to the sheriff's office, the person who called authorities said the boy was unresponsive, not breathing and CPR was being performed.

Medics took the boy to Marion General Hospital, but he died from his injuries at 6:05 p.m.