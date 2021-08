Authorities said the crash happened just before 4 a.m. at the corner of Broad and High Streets between an SUV and a semi-truck.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Five teenagers were taken to Nationwide Children's Hospital due to a car crash in Downtown Columbus Wednesday morning, according to police.

Authorities said the crash happened just before 4 a.m. at the corner of Broad and High Streets between an SUV and a semi-truck.

The driver of the SUV ran a red light which caused them to hit the semi, police said.

The teens are all stable at this time.