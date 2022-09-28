Police: 5 shot at northeast Columbus nightclub

The shooting happened at the Doll House nightclub on Karl Court around 2:40 a.m., according to Columbus police.

Example video title will go here for this video

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two people were shot and three others were grazed by bullets in a shooting at a northeast Columbus gentlemen's club early Wednesday morning, police told 10TV.

It happened in the parking lot at the Doll House Columbus, located at 1680 Karl Court, around 2:40 a.m.

The Columbus Division of Police said a man was taken to Riverside Hospital and his condition was described as stable. Police added that the other victims drove themselves to the same hospital and no serious injuries were reported.

Police said about 25 people were at the nightclub when multiple shots were fired. Police said three armed security guards left the scene.