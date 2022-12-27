5 people shot at rental property in Franklinton

The shooting happened around 12:45 a.m. in the 900 block of Bellows Avenue.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Five people were injured in an overnight shooting in the Franklinton neighborhood, according to the Columbus Division of Police.

Officers were called to a rental property in the 900 block of Bellows Avenue shortly after 12:45 a.m., following reports of a shooting.

Columbus police told 10TV News that five people were found at the scene suffering from gunshot wounds. Police said the ages of the victims range from 17 to 19 years old.

One of the victims was taken by medics to Grant Medical Center for treatment while the other four victims were self-transported to Nationwide Children's Hospital.

Police describe the conditions of all five victims as stable.

Columbus police said it is unclear what led to the shooting. At this time, no arrests have been made.