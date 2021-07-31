5 people injured in shooting at South Hilltop bar

All of the victims are expected to survive their injuries, according to police.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus police say five people were hurt following a shooting early Saturday morning at a bar in the South Hilltop area.

According to police, the shooting happened at the Spotlight 2 Lounge Bar & Grill located at 1662 West Mound Street.

A 911 call about the shooting was received around 2:20 a.m.

Officials say there was an argument in the parking lot outside the bar.

Two people then pulled out guns and began firing shots.

Police have spoken to a few witnesses at the scene.

At least two suspects were involved in the incident. No physical description for either suspect has been provided.

Police say they are looking for a silver-colored vehicle.

All of the victims are expected to survive their injuries, according to police.