5 people, at least 10 dogs rescued from fire in east Columbus home

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Five people and at least 10 dogs were rescued by firefighters after an east Columbus home caught fire Sunday morning.

According to Columbus Division of Fire Battalion Chief Jeff Geitter, the fire started around 7:30 a.m. in the 1000 block of Seymour Avenue.

Geitter said five residents and between 10 and 13 dogs were rescued from the building without injury.

Firefighters were able to put the fire out within 30 minutes.

According to Geitter, the home is now uninhabitable and the American Red Cross is working to find a place for the family to stay. It's unclear where the animals will be sent.