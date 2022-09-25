Sheriff: 5 inmates, 2 corrections officers taken to hospital after possible fentanyl exposure in Licking County Jail

The inmates and correction officers at the Licking County Jail are expected to be okay, according to the Licking County Sheriff's Office.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Five inmates and two corrections officers were taken to a hospital after a possible fentanyl exposure in the Licking County Jail, according to the sheriff's office.

Around noon, Licking County Sheriff Randy Thorp said several inmates and officers were exposed to what is believed to be fentanyl. Those affected were taken to the Licking County Memorial.

Two of the inmates reportedly had severe reactions, while the others were taken to the hospital as a precaution, Thorp said. All involved are expected to be okay.