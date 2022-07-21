1 seriously injured, 4 others hurt in South Linden crash

The crash happened just before 9:30 p.m. in the area of Cleveland Avenue and East 15th Avenue, according to the Columbus Division of Police.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Five people were injured in a two-vehicle crash in South Linden on Thursday.

The crash happened just before 9:30 p.m. in the area of Cleveland Avenue and East 15th Avenue, according to the Columbus Division of Police.

One person was taken to Grant Medical Center in serious condition. Four other people were taken to various hospitals with injuries. Police described their conditions as stable.

One of the four other people injured was taken to Nationwide Children's Hospital.

Police said the crash involved an SUV and a car. Video from 10TV shows a motorcycle was also lying in the grass surrounded by caution tape.

Police did not say what caused the crash.