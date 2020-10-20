5 injured in Mansfield drive-by shooting

If anyone has any information about the shooting, they are asked to call Mansfield police at 419-755-9724.

MANSFIELD, Ohio — Five people were injured in a drive-by shooting in Mansfield late Monday night.

Police said the shooting happened in the 100 block of Sturges Avenue just before 11 p.m.

The five people shot were taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Police said the suspect has not been arrested.

Detectives were not able to provide additional information about the suspect or the vehicle involved.