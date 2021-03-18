5 injured in 4-vehicle crash in Licking County

The crash happened at 2:50 p.m. Thursday near the intersection of National Road Southwest and Summit Road Southwest.

LICKING COUNTY, Ohio — Five people were injured in a crash Thursday afternoon in Licking County.

Emergency dispatchers said the crash involving four vehicles happened at 2:50 p.m. near the intersection of National Road Southwest and Summit Road Southwest.

The roads are closed in the area of the crash.

Four people were taken to Mount Carmel East and one was taken to Grant Medical Center.

Dispatchers did not have information on the severity of the injuries.