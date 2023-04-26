5 hospitalized after carbon monoxide poisoning at southeast Columbus apartment

Columbus Division of Fire Battalion Chief Jeffrey Geitter said crews are working to determine what cause the carbon monoxide leak.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Five people were hospitalized for carbon monoxide poisoning at a southeast Columbus apartment on Wednesday.

Columbus Division of Fire Battalion Chief Jeffrey Geitter said crews were called to an apartment on Coleridge Court off of Refugee Road just before 2 p.m.

One person was taken to Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center in serious condition.

Three people were taken to Nationwide Children's Hospital and another person was taken to Mount Carmel East. Their conditions were described as stable.

Geitter said crews are working to determine what cause the carbon monoxide leak.

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention has a list of ways to help prevent carbon monoxide exposure:

Have your heating system, water heater and any other gas, oil, or coal burning appliances serviced by a qualified technician every year.

Install a battery-operated or battery back-up CO detector in your home.

Don't run a car or truck inside a garage attached to your house, even

Don't burn anything in a stove or fireplace that isn't vented