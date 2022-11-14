5 Franklin County Dollar Generals accused of overcharging customers

The failed inspection comes two weeks after Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost announced a lawsuit against Dollar General.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ohio — Five Dollar General stores in Franklin County failed two inspections of their price scanners, according to Franklin County Auditor Michael Stinziano. The price of some items would ring up more expensive at the register than what they were listed for.

The failed inspection comes two weeks after Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost announced a lawsuit, alleging the chain of unfair and deceitful prices by stores across the state.

The five stores that failed the follow-up inspection are:

5001 Chatterton Rd., Truro Township

4868 W. Broad St., Prairie Township

618 Schrock Rd., Westerville

3065 Broadway, Grove City

3170 Lambert Rd., Pleasant Township

The auditor gave examples of incorrect scanner prices in a release: Goldfish Snacks that should be $3.75 scanned at $4.50; Dove Conditioner that should be $7 scanned in at $8; Officehub Liquid Highlighters that should be $6 scanned at $8; and DG Health Electrolyte Solutions that should cost $3.75 scanned in at $4.50.

Stinziano said inspectors will be vigilant and out in the community and checking scanners.

“Consumers should remain cautious when shopping and make sure you’re paying the correct price; every penny counts," Stinziano said.

The auditor says there have been instances of incorrect scanned prices at several other Dollar General stores across the country.