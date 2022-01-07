46-year-old man dead after shooting in Linden area

A detective at the scene told 10TV there was an argument that happened outside the Northland Food Mart. As Hinson drove away, shots were fired.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 46-year-old man is dead after a shooting Thursday night in the Linden area.

Officers arrived in the 1000 block of East Hudson Street just after 11 p.m. and found an SUV that struck a utility pole.

The driver, identified as William Hinson, was suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, police said. Medics responded and Hinson was pronounced dead at the scene at 11:07 p.m.

Police said a 29-year-old woman was also in the SUV during the incident but was unharmed.

A detective at the scene tells 10TV there was an argument that happened outside the Northland Food Mart. As the victim drove away, shots were fired and Hinson crashed into a nearby pole.

Police said they are looking for two men, but did not provide further information on the suspects.