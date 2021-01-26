42 dogs seized from Hocking County home following animal cruelty complaint

All of the animals taken from the home are currently at the Hocking County Humane Society.

HOCKING COUNTY, Ohio — A total of 42 dogs, which included 25 puppies were seized from a home in Hocking County after authorities received a complaint about animal neglect and cruelty.

The Hocking County Sheriff's Office says the complaint was made Jan. 21 about a home on State Route 180.

A deputy and an agent from the Hocking County Humane Society went to the home but the driveway was blocked by a gate. The pair could see several animals outside the home in "obvious distress."

The following day, a search warrant was obtained and served.

Officials say dogs were found without food or water both inside and outside the home. Dogs that did not have proper shelter were found outside the home.

Authorities also found 80 to 120 pigeons, two cows and several chickens outside the home. One of the chickens was alive but frozen to the ground.

All of the animals taken from the home are at the Hocking County Humane Society.

Additionally, deputies found five marijuana plants, three bags of dried marijuana and seized three rifles.