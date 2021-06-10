Police: 4-year-old girl killed in Linden crash was not restrained in child safety seat

The child, who police said was not restrained in a car seat, was taken to Nationwide Children's Hospital, where she later died.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 4-year-old girl died early Wednesday morning after the car she was riding in crashed into two telephone poles in Linden.

According to Columbus police, a 2008 Ford Explorer was traveling northbound on Cleveland Avenue when the driver lost control of the vehicle, driving off the roadway and striking two telephone poles just before 2:10 a.m.

The child, who police said was not restrained in a car seat, was taken to Nationwide Children's Hospital, where she was pronounced dead at 2:47 a.m.

The driver was taken to Riverside Hospital in critical condition, according to police, and another adult passenger was taken to Grant Hospital in stable condition.