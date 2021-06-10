Police: 4-year-old girl killed in Linden crash was not restrained in child safety seat

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 4-year-old girl died early Wednesday morning after the car she was riding in crashed into two telephone poles in Linden.
According to Columbus police, a 2008 Ford Explorer was traveling northbound on Cleveland Avenue when the driver lost control of the vehicle, driving off the roadway and striking two telephone poles just before 2:10 a.m.
The child, who police said was not restrained in a car seat, was taken to Nationwide Children's Hospital, where she was pronounced dead at 2:47 a.m.
The driver was taken to Riverside Hospital in critical condition, according to police, and another adult passenger was taken to Grant Hospital in stable condition.
Cleveland Avenue at Arlington Avenue and Gennessee Avenue while crews work to replace the damaged pole.