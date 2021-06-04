4-year-old girl, 2-year-old boy drown after falling into pool in east Columbus

Police received a call about an unresponsive person at the bottom of a pool in the 1900 block of Walnut Hill Park Drive around 8:30 p.m.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 4-year-old girl and a 2-year-old boy drowned after falling into a pool in east Columbus Friday night.

Police say one child was taken to Nationwide Children's Hospital where they later died at 9:12 p.m.

Another child was pronounced dead at Mount Carmel East Hospital a short time later.

Police say the pool the children fell in was not maintained.