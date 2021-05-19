4-year-old boy fatally shoots himself after finding gun in Galion home

Police said the boy gained access to the small caliber semi-automatic pistol and shot himself.

GALION, Ohio — A 4-year-old boy in the Crawford County city of Galion died Tuesday after shooting himself with a gun he found in his home, according to Galion Police Chief Marc Rodriguez.

Galion police officers were called to the Avita Health System hospital in Galion just before 8:40 p.m. on Tuesday after family members took the boy to the hospital.

The boy was flown to Nationwide Children's Hospital where he later died.

Police said the boy gained access to the small caliber semi-automatic pistol and shot himself.

“This was a tragic incident. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the child’s family, Rodriguez said in a press release.

"The Galion Police Department has a supply of gunlocks that are available at no charge. I encourage anyone with children in their home to place a lock on their firearm(s). Properly storing firearms can help keep your family safe," Rodriguez said.

Police recovered the gun and a shell casing from the home and sent them to the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation for further testing.