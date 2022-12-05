4 WWII veterans return on Honor Flight Columbus

On board Thursday’s flight were WWII veterans Stanley Maybruck, Bob Smykal, Lester McClurg and Bob Morris.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Four World War II veterans are among the many service members who attended Columbus’ 114th Honor Flight on Thursday.

American Airlines Flight 9751 took off Thursday morning and landed at John Glenn Columbus International Airport around 10 p.m.

The many service members on board were greeted by friends and loved ones and got to hear about their experiences touring the nation’s monuments.

The non-profit organization is dedicated to providing WWII and Vietnam War veterans with the opportunity to tour Washington D.C. and visit the war memorials dedicated to their service. So far, Honor Flight Columbus has provided that opportunity to more than 8,000 veterans.

The night before a flight we gather for dinner with our WWII veterans and their guardians to meet and get to know each other. Meet Stanley Maybruck, Bob Smykal, Lester McClurg and Bob Morris. #HFC114 Posted by Honor Flight Columbus, Inc. on Wednesday, May 11, 2022