4 people injured in 2-vehicle crash in southwest Franklin County

Officials are trying to determine the cause of the crash.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ohio — Four people were hurt following a two-vehicle crash Sunday night in southwest Franklin County.

The Franklin County Sheriff's Office confirms a head-on crash happened in the 6800 block of Harrisburg Pike.

A call about the crash was received around 11 p.m.

Grove City police tell 10TV four people were taken to a hospital for treatment.

The sheriff's office says at least two people were taken to Grant Medical Center. One person is in critical condition. The other person's condition is listed as stable.

There's no word on the conditions of the other two people involved in the crash.

Harrisburg Pike at Zuber Road is currently shut down.