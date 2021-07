The shooting took place on Sullivant Avenue at Brehl Ave. around 11:20 p.m.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Four people were hurt after a shooting in Franklinton Sunday night, according to police.

The shooting took place on Sullivant Avenue at Brehl Ave. around 11:20 p.m.

Two victims were taken to Grant Medical Center in stable condition. One victim was taken to Mount Carmel Franklinton Emergency Room in stable condition.

The fourth victim's condition is unknown at this time.